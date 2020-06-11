UrduPoint.com
Complete Lockdown Not Solution Of COVID-19; Fawad Seconded PM's Stance

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday seconded the clear stance of Prime Minister Imran Khan on lockdown as 100 percent lockdown was not the solution of the coronavirus outbreak.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the prime minister had clear policy and strategy towards the deadly virus that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be followed including maintaining social distancing and adopting other precautionary measures.

The minister said the government was giving priority to the national economy, because complete lockdown could have serious implications and adverse effects on the economy.

He lauded the role of the government and media in creating awareness about the SOPs and the importance of staying at homes.

Fawad Hussain said the opposition parties were doing politics on COVID-19 for political point-scoring, even they criticized the concept of virtual session of the National Assembly while many members of the Parliament were suffering from the deadly virus.

Replying to a question, he said former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif were involved in massive corruption by looting the national exchequer ruthlessly during their tenures.

He said Nawaz Sharif had gone to England on fake medical reports and now he was enjoying a luxurious life there. He urged him to come back to Pakistan and face the corruption cases boldly.

Replying to another question, he said there was no shortage of petroleum products in the country.

