Complete lockdown observed in Dera Ismail Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Full implementation of the government decision, all business centers on Saturday remained closed in the city on the occasion of weekly lockdown on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Muhammad Umair .

The district administration along with the police took all appropriate measures to implement the lockdown in the light of orders of the provincial government. The business community kept all their businesses closed in full compliance with the government's decision, an official of the district administration informed.

On this occasion, all the markets and shops in the city remained closed while it was witnessed that the traffic in the inner city was almost non-existent. He also thanked the people for fully cooperation with officials of the district administration and police.