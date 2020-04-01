UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 08:50 PM

Complete lockdown observed in Malakand

Complete lockdown was being observed in district Malakand to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the district, said an official handout issued here Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :Complete lockdown was being observed in district Malakand to prevent the outbreak of coronavirus in the district, said an official handout issued here Wednesday.

In this connection Deputy Commissioner/Commandant Malakand Levies Rehan Khattak along with Commanding Officer of Pakistan Army, Colonel Mujtaba Khan paid a surprise visit to Tehsil Dargai and inspected the situation in bazaars.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Dargai, Mohibullah Khan briefed the DC in details regarding lockdown and provision of essential food items to the people.

Speaking on the occasion, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Malakand, Rehan Khattak told trading community and flour millers that prevailing situation is a challenge for the nation and urged them to cooperate with the provincial government and district administration in extending all possible relief to the people.

He urged the people to adopt all preventing measures including observing social distance, avoiding handshake and embracing against Corona Virus.

The DC also warned against artificial price-hike and hoarding and showing no leniency with anyone in this regard.

