Complete Lockdown Observes During 12pm To 3pm In Sukkur Region

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 09:53 PM

Complete lockdown observes during 12pm to 3pm in Sukkur Region

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :A complete lockdown from 12pm to 3pm observed in Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur and other districts of the northern Sindh on Friday as well as the coronavirus cases in the province continue to rise.

Following the directives of home department Sindh , the SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo said that no sort of religious gatherings or congregations were allowed during the complete lockdown and the movement of citizens were banned as well.

However, the district administration has exempted people involved in an emergency situation.

Earlier, the Provincial Government consultation with ulema, decided to impose a complete lockdown during which all kinds of business activities were also suspended between 12pm and 3pm.

