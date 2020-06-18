UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Lockdown To Be Enforced In Tando Allahyar From June 18

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 18th June 2020 | 12:50 AM

Complete lockdown to be enforced in Tando Allahyar from June 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Allahyar Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Wednesday announced to enforce complete lockdown from June 18 to contain rising cases of COVID-19 in the district.

While presiding over a meeting to review coronavirus situation, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari said number of COVID-19 cases had been increased since last many days because of not following standard operating procedures (SOP) by general public due to which government had decided to enforce two weeks lockdown from June 18.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lachhman Das informed the meeting that 1250 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients had been conducted in the district, of them 67 were tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of 67 patients, 39 active cases were isolated at homes and in government run isolation centres, DHO said and added that 28 coronavirus patients had so far been recovered.

The SSP Rukhsar Khuhawar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, DHO Dr. Lachhman Das, MS civil hospital Dr. Ibrahim Parhyar, officers of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and others were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, a flag march led by Deputy Commissioner was conducted in the city.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari Army Rangers Tando Allahyar March June From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Over 33,000 federal employees briefed on COVID-19 ..

10 minutes ago

Rashid Al Awadhi Appointed as CEO of the New Media ..

55 minutes ago

UAE chairs virtual conference of culture ministers ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Islamic Bank successfully prices $500 mill ..

3 hours ago

Child Visitation Centers of ADJD provide specialis ..

3 hours ago

ADDED regulates reopening of restaurants, cafeteri ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.