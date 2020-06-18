Complete lockdown to be enforced in Tando Allahyar from June 18

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Tando Allahyar Rasheed Ahmed Zardari on Wednesday announced to enforce complete lockdown from June 18 to contain rising cases of COVID-19 in the district.

While presiding over a meeting to review coronavirus situation, Rasheed Ahmed Zardari said number of COVID-19 cases had been increased since last many days because of not following standard operating procedures (SOP) by general public due to which government had decided to enforce two weeks lockdown from June 18.

The District Health Officer Dr. Lachhman Das informed the meeting that 1250 tests of suspected COVID-19 patients had been conducted in the district, of them 67 were tested positive for coronavirus.

Out of 67 patients, 39 active cases were isolated at homes and in government run isolation centres, DHO said and added that 28 coronavirus patients had so far been recovered.

The SSP Rukhsar Khuhawar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Akhtar Ali Shaikh, DHO Dr. Lachhman Das, MS civil hospital Dr. Ibrahim Parhyar, officers of Pakistan Army, Sindh Rangers and others were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, a flag march led by Deputy Commissioner was conducted in the city.