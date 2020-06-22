Complete lockdown to be imposed in selected areas: Chief Secretary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :Balochistan Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Fazeel Asghar on Monday chaired a meeting to control the spread of the coronavirus where recommendations on combating the deadly virus were formulated to tackle the virus with the implementation of standard operating produce (SOPs).

On the occasion, the chief secretary said there would be a complete lockdown in areas where more frequent cases of corona were reported.

He urged people to take the coronavirus seriously and one person of a family should go to market for purchasing the items.

He said restaurants would be sealed in case of non-implementation of SOPs.

The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldeni, Commissioner Usman Ali Khan, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Abdul Razzaq Cheema and other relevant officials.