Complete Lockdown To Have Serious Implications For Country: Ejaz Shah

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sun 22nd March 2020 | 06:30 PM

Complete lockdown to have serious implications for country: Ejaz Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Ejaz Ahmed Shah Sunday said the complete lockdown could have serious implications for the country, which was why the Federal government was not deciding about it.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) lauded the prompt response of the Pakistani government to curb coronavirus outbreak, he said talking to a private news channel.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan in his address had asked the masses to go into self-isolation because taking precautionary measures was better than cure.

The minister said after the 18th amendment the provinces were authorized to take any decision and they had appealed the federal government for deployment of army in the provinces to contain the critical situation.

Calling the army should not be considered as a lockdown as armed forces had always provided assistance to the government to cope with any calamity, he added.

