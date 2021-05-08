UrduPoint.com
Complete Lockdown, Tourists Places Shut Down During Eid Holidays

Umer Jamshaid 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 09:45 PM

Assistant Commissioner Murree on Saturday visited various hotels and reviewed the implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to contain virus

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Assistant Commissioner Murree on Saturday visited various hotels and reviewed the implementation of Corona Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to contain virus.

He told the owners that there is a complete lockdown during the Eid holidays and all tourists' places are completely shot down.

He warned that if a hotel owner stopped a tourist in hotel, strict action would be taken against him.

He said that during the Eid holidays and lockdown, the officers of the administration and the police would jointly check the hotels and guest houses and if any complaint was received, immediate action would be taken, he added.

The hotels visited by Assistant Commissioner Murree include Hotel Ambassador Family Rooms, Home Hotel, Murree City Hotel and Hotel Fakhr International.

