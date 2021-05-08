UrduPoint.com
Complete Lockdown Witnessed In Provincial Metropolis

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:37 PM

Complete lockdown was witnessed in provincial metropolis following directives of government to ensure strict implementation of decisions and measures announced by National Command and Operation Centre to contain corona spread

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :Complete lockdown was witnessed in provincial metropolis following directives of government to ensure strict implementation of decisions and measures announced by National Command and Operation Centre to contain corona spread.

Teams of district administration accompanied by police and army were seen patrolling markets of the city to ensure implementation of corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

Traffic on all major arteries of the city was thin and business places and bazaars were seen deserted look in the absence of people who were being advised to confine to homes fearing corona spread. The government has allowed opening of shops selling essential use items, pharmacies, bakeries and groceries.

The provincial government has also issued guidelines and instructions for citizens on Eid after surge of corona cases including ban on all Chand Raat bazaars. Tourist destinations and Galyat have also been closed on Eid fearing corona spread.

Deputy administrations have also been directed to formulate result oriented strategy for implementation of SOPs.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has urged political leaders and elected representatives to abide by SOPs and avoid attending public meeting and intermingling with people on Edi-ul-Fitar.

He said that government is making tireless efforts to contain corona but the looming threat demands cooperation and support of each and every citizen.

