Complete Maize Cultivation By Aug 20
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 18, 2022 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 for getting a better crop.
A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here Monday that farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, etc., for cultivation so that they get maximum financial benefits from their crop.