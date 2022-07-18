Complete maize cultivation by Aug 20

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of seasonal maize crop immediately and complete it by August 20 for getting a better crop.

A spokesman for Agriculture Department said here Monday that farmers should prefer approved and hybrid varieties of maize including Sadaf, Sahiwal-2002, Agaiti-2002, etc., for cultivation so that they get maximum financial benefits from their crop.