Complete Moong Cultivation In July, Farmers Told

6 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 05:10 PM

Complete Moong cultivation in July, farmers told

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The agricultural experts have advised growers to start cultivation of Moong immediately and complete it by end of July to get good yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, Moong pulses are used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, iron and other minerals.

Farmers should cultivate approved varieties of Moong including NIAB Moong 2006, Azri Moong 2006, NIAB Moong 2011 and Chakwal M-6, etc. over maximum area, he added.

