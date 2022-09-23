UrduPoint.com

Complete Normalcy Returns To All Major Rivers: FFC

Published September 23, 2022

Complete normalcy returns to all major rivers: FFC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :The Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that complete normalcy has returned to all major rivers and currently Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej are flowing normal.

According to daily FFC report, the Tarbela Reservoir is being maintained at its Maximum Conservation Level (MCL) of 1,550 feet since August 28.

At present, Mangla Reservoir is at elevation of 1192.20 feet against its MCL Conservation Level (1242.00 feet). Present combined live storage of country's three major reservoirs (Tarbela, Chashma and Mangla) is 9.919 MAF (73.69% of total 13.461 MAF).

According to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), Lahore low pressure area earlier over Northeastern Madhya Pradesh (India) and adjoining areas lies over Northwestern Madhya Pradesh (India). Yesterday's trough of Westerly wave over Northern parts of Pakistan has moved away in Eastward direction and at present a fresh trough of Westerly wave lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan whereas weak seasonal low continues to prevail over western Balochistan.

Weak moist currents from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal are penetrating into upper parts of Pakistan up to 4000 feet.

For the ensuing 24 hours, the FFD has predicted mainly dry weather over most parts of the country. However, isolated thunderstorm/rain may occur over Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore divisions of Punjab and Kalat Division of Balochistan, including upper catchment of all the major rivers of Indus River System during the same period.

For the next 72 hours, the FFD has predicted scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over upper catchment of River Sutlej.

For the same time span, scattered wind-thunderstorm/rain of moderate intensity with isolated heavy falls may also occur over Islamabad, Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Sahiwal divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan divisions), including upper catchments of Rivers Indus, Jhelum, Chenab and Ravi during the said period.

