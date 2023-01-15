Complete potato cultivation by Jan 31

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The agricultural experts have advised farmers of irrigated zones to complete cultivation of potato in the Rabi crop by January 31 to get better yield.

According to a spokesman for the Agriculture (Extension) Department, potato is used largely in Pakistan because it is a rich source of proteins, carbohydrates, potassium and sodium, etc.

Therefore, farmers should cultivate potato over maximum space of land. They should also use approved varieties of potato for cultivation because its production would not only play a role in catering to domestic food requirements but also help growers mitigate their financial issues, he said.

Among the approved varieties of potato included C-919, C-922, C-707, C-2115, C-9041, P-3163, P-3203 and Ghauri, he added.