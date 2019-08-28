UrduPoint.com
Complete Record Of High Treason Case Against Musharraf Hands Over To His Counsel

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Complete record of high treason case against Musharraf hands over to his Counsel

The complete record of high treason case against Pervaiz Musharraf has been handed over to his Counsel Raza Bashir

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 28th August, 2019) The complete record of high treason case against Pervaiz Musharraf has been handed over to his Counsel Raza Bashir.A Special court took up the high treason case against Musharraf for hearing on Wednesday.A two-member bench of special court presided over by Justice Nazar Akbar took up the case for hearing.

During the course of hearing, Justice Nazar Akbar observed, "There is a clear order of the Supreme Court and there is no room for delay, we will hear final arguments of the prosecutor during next hearing".Court while giving time to counsel of Pervaiz Musharraf for preparation adjourned the hearing till September 24.Court also expressed displeasure over late issuance of notification of advocate Raza Bashir.

