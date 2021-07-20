Complete restrictions to be lifted only after vaccination of majority: Asad Umar

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that complete restrictions could only be lifted in the country until a major portion of the population fully got vaccinated against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Tuesday said that complete restrictions could only be lifted in the country until a major portion of the population fully got vaccinated against COVID-19.

"The number of people administered vaccine in a single day crossed 600,000 mark yesterday (Monday) for first time in the country", the minister who also chairs meeting of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said in a tweet.

However he said although the rising number of inoculated people is an encouraging sign but it needed further boost so that all type of restrictions in every field of life were lifted as soon as possible.

Asad Umar said the UK was an excellent lesson of vaccination minimizing health impact of COVID.

Sharing graphs in his tweet, the minister pointed out that the cases had risen in current wave in UK at about the same rate as previous wave, but number of people needing hospitalization was much less due to high rate of vaccination achieved.