Complete Security Around Churches Orders
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to ensure complete security around the churches, so that the Christian community can celebrate Christmas with full zeal and fervor.
Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he said that efforts should be made to ensure the areas around churches and neighborhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.
He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could flow smoothly.
The divisional commissioner said that the electricity supply companies would also be asked to avoid loadshedding in the areas so that the community members could celebrate their festival without any hassle.
Recent Stories
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case
PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points
Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today
Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter
Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024
SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..
Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab
Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complete security around churches orders2 minutes ago
-
DC visits to overview ongoing anti-polio drive3 minutes ago
-
ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan committed to promoting marine cooperation: President Asif Zardari12 minutes ago
-
Romina Khurshid pays tribute to victims of APS tragedy22 minutes ago
-
Pakistani photographers dominate ECO Exhibition in Ankara22 minutes ago
-
AC visits vegetable, fruit market22 minutes ago
-
4th death anniversary of veteran actress Firdous Begum being observed23 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held32 minutes ago
-
Christmas to bring festive cheer amidst Winter in Islamabad32 minutes ago
-
Cop on polio duty martyred32 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife33 minutes ago