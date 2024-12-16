Open Menu

Complete Security Around Churches Orders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 16, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Complete security around churches orders

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur, Fayyaz Hussain Abbasi has directed the police and other security organizations to make special arrangements to ensure complete security around the churches, so that the Christian community can celebrate Christmas with full zeal and fervor.

Chairing a meeting here on Monday, he said that efforts should be made to ensure the areas around churches and neighborhoods, where the Christian community resides in big numbers, were kept clean and street lights remained in working condition.

He also directed the traffic police to make arrangements to keep these areas clear of encroachments so that traffic could flow smoothly.

The divisional commissioner said that the electricity supply companies would also be asked to avoid loadshedding in the areas so that the community members could celebrate their festival without any hassle.

Related Topics

Police Electricity Christmas Traffic Sukkur Christian

Recent Stories

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eig ..

ATC frames charges against Dr. Shireen Mazari, eight others in GHQ attack case

12 minutes ago
 PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

PSX 100 Index crosses 115,000 points

44 minutes ago
 Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan ..

Federal govt to introduce Digital Nation Pakistan Bill 2024 in NA today

55 minutes ago
 Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs ..

Petrol price maintained at Rs252.10, HSD cut by Rs3.05 per liter

3 hours ago
 Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his res ..

Jason Gillespie opens about reasons behind his resignation with PCB

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 December 2024

1 day ago
 SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s c ..

SC Justice Mandokhail addresses Justice Shah’s concerns over Judicial Commissi ..

2 days ago
 Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing pla ..

Vivo Mobile Company to establish manufacturing plant in Punjab

2 days ago
 itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Y ..

Itel Pakistan launches S25 ultra smartphone with Yumna Zaidi as brand ambassador

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan