Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown was being observed on Sunday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris particularly the increasing incidents of ruthless killing of innocent youth by Indian troops APHC announced the call for the shutdown to register protest against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC spokesman deplored that India wanted to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of innocent youth day in and day out was part of this policy.

He appealed the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.