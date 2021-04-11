UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Shutdown Being Observed In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 11:20 AM

Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2021 ) :Complete shutdown was being observed on Sunday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on the call of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) against the ongoing genocide of Kashmiris particularly the increasing incidents of ruthless killing of innocent youth by Indian troops APHC announced the call for the shutdown to register protest against the surge in Indian state terrorism in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The APHC spokesman deplored that India wanted to eliminate the young generation of Kashmir and the killing of innocent youth day in and day out was part of this policy.

He appealed the world human rights organizations to take cognizance of the grave human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in the occupied territory.

Related Topics

India Protest World Hurriyat Conference Young Jammu Sunday Media All

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Jordan on centena ..

56 minutes ago

Local Press: Awarding champions in civil society i ..

1 hour ago

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 11, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE&#039;s celebration of Jordan&#039;s centenary ..

10 hours ago

Milestone flight EK2021 highlights UAE’s impress ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.