Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK amid Modi’s visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) A complete shutdown was being observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday, in protest against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the disputed territory.

According to the Kashmir Media Service, the call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and is supported by all Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

Over 700 youths have been arrested during the ongoing crackdowns and raids by the Indian army and police in Srinagar and other districts of the Kashmir valley.

The youths are being detained without apparent cause after being summoned to police stations and Kashmir valley has been turned into a fortress on Modi’s visit.

Modi’s visit to IIOJK is a cruel joke with oppressed Kashmiris as through his visit, Modi wants to mislead the world about IIOJK’s real situation.

Modi has virtually turned Kashmir into a killing field.

The Indian police have declared Srinagar city as a ‘temporary red zone’ for the operation of drones and quadcopters. “The Srinagar city has been declared as “Temporary Red Zone” for the operation of drones and quadcopters, as per provisions of Rule 24(2) of Drone Rules, 2021 with immediate effect,” wrote District Police Srinagar in a post on the microblogging site ‘X’.

The authorities have also announced a traffic advisory for motorists and commuters. “Traffic movement from Jehangir Chowk to Rambagh and Rajbagh to LD Hospital-Tulsi Bagh route will be restricted from 4:00 am to 7:00 pm,” as per the advisory, issued by the Traffic Police, Srinagar.