UrduPoint.com

Complete Shutdown Being Observed In IIOJK Today On Modi's Visit

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2022 | 11:20 AM

Complete shutdown being observed in IIOJK today on Modi's visit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :Complete shutdown is being observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Sunday, on the visit of Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, as a mark of protest against India's illegal hold on the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the call for the strike was given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference to convey a strong message to the Indian prime minister that the Kashmiris reject India's illegal occupation of their homeland and they will continue their struggle till they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination. On the APHC appeal, anti-India demonstrations will be held in Azad Kashmir and in the major capitals of the world by the Kashmiri diaspora against the Indian crimes in Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the occupation authorities have deployed Indian troops and police personnel in strength across the occupied territory, particularly in Jammu region, in the name of so-called security measures ahead of Narendra Modi's visit.

The forces' personnel are conducting random checking of vehicles and frisking of passengers on the check-points which have mushroomed on the roads of all major cities and towns as well as the Srinagar-Jammu highway. The police and troops are using CCTV cameras to keep a watch on the movement of people. Sharpshooters have been deployed at high rise buildings while drone cameras and sniffer dogs have been pressed into service. Indian police have seized scores of bikes from different areas of Srinagar.

Related Topics

India Drone Prime Minister Protest World Police Hurriyat Conference Narendra Modi Visit Vehicles Jammu Srinagar Azad Jammu And Kashmir Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 24th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results -- collat ..

Football: English Premier League results -- collated

11 hours ago
 Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

Inter outclass Roma to return top of Serie A

11 hours ago
 Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oa ..

Law, constitution being violated by PTI on CM's oath-taking : Attaullah Tarar

11 hours ago
 RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.