Complete shutdown in IIOJK against civilian killings today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, a complete shutdown was observed on Thursday (today) against a surge in civilian killings by the Indian troops in staged encounters in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, a Call for the strike was given by the illegally detained All Parties Hurriyat Conference Chairman, Masarrat Aalam Butt.

Shops and business establishments were closed and the vehicular movement on the roads was very thin.

Masarrat Alam Butt in a message from New Delhi's Tihar Jail appealed to people of IIOJK to observe a shutdown against the surge in civilian killings by Indian troops in staged encounters in the territory.

Indian troops shot dead three civilians in the Rambagh area of Srinagar, on November 24, and four others in a fake encounter in the Hyderpora area of the city on November 15.

The APHC Chairman strongly condemned the extra-judicial killing of civilians by the troops. He maintained that the Indian brutalities cannot suppress the Kashmiris' freedom struggle and they will continue their struggle till it reached its logical conclusion.