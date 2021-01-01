Complete shutdown in IIOJK against killings of Kashmiri youth

ISLAMABAD, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :A complete shutdown was being observed on Friday to condemn the killing of innocent youth in fake encounters by Indian troops in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The shutdown was being observed in Srinagar, Islamabad, Shopian, Pulwama and other areas against the killings of innocent Kashmiri youth, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Call for the strike has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference and supported by Hurriyat leaders and organizations including Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Freedom Party and Jammu & Kashmir Peoples League.

Pertinently, Indian troops killed three Kashmiri youth in a fake encounter in Lawaypora area of Srinagar on Wednesday. Earlier, in July, last year, three youth from Rajouri were also killed in a fake encounter at Amshipora in Shopian, KMS reported.