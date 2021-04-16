Complete shutdown in IIOJK today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), complete shutdown is being observed on Friday against the surge in Indian state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmiris are observing the shutdown to register their protest against the massacres of youth and destruction of residential houses by Indian troops in the past two weeks in Shopian, Islamabad and Pulwama districts.

The call has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by various other Hurriyat organizations.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to take notice of the worst human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.