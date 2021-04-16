UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Complete Shutdown In IIOJK Today

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 16th April 2021 | 10:50 AM

Complete shutdown in IIOJK today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), complete shutdown is being observed on Friday against the surge in Indian state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the Kashmiris are observing the shutdown to register their protest against the massacres of youth and destruction of residential houses by Indian troops in the past two weeks in Shopian, Islamabad and Pulwama districts.

The call has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by various other Hurriyat organizations.

The APHC spokesman urged the United Nations to take notice of the worst human rights situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Islamabad Protest United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Media All

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Apr 16, 2021 in Pakistan

37 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

UAE condemns terrorist attack on Erbil Airport

10 hours ago

UN says humanitarian situation in Ethiopia's Tigra ..

9 hours ago

Polish Foreign Ministry Confirms Expulsion of 3 Em ..

9 hours ago

Malawi Disposes of Over 16,000 Expired AstraZeneca ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.