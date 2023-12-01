Complete shutdown observed in IIOJ&K on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2023) A complete shutdown was observed in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir on Friday against the posting of a blasphemous video about the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by an Indian student studying in an institute in Srinagar.

According to KMS, All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has given the call for a complete shutdown aimed at protesting against illegal arrests, booking of seven Kashmiri students under draconian law, dismissal of Kashmiri government employees, and confiscation of properties of people.

The people of the occupied territory held protest demonstrations after Friday prayers in their respective mosques.

It is to be mentioned here that the students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hazratbal area of Srinagar held a massive demonstration on Tuesday after an Indian student studying at the institute posted a derogatory video clip on social media about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Earlier on Monday, the Indian police booked seven students of the Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Ganderbal district of occupied Kashmir under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Australia’s win against India in the World Cup final. Also, while continuing the arrest spree, the occupation authorities are terminating the Kashmiri government employees and confiscating the properties of the people to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.