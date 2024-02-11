Open Menu

Complete Shutdown Observed On Maqbool Butt’s Anniversary In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid Published February 11, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Complete shutdown observed on Maqbool Butt’s anniversary in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2024) A complete shutdown was observed on Sunday, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir to mark the 40th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

According to Kashmir Media Service, India hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail on this day in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison.

The call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front and other Hurriyet parties.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference leaders, including Mohammad Yousf Naqash, Fayaz Hussain Jafari and Syed Sibte Shabbir Qummi have paid glowing tributes to prominent Kashmiri leader Muhammad Maqbool Butt on his martyrdom anniversary and Muhammad Afzal Guru, on his 11th martyrdom anniversary, saying that the martyrs are the real heroes and a great asset of the ongoing freedom movement.

APHC leaders, paying rich tributes to Muhammad Maqbool Butt, maintained that the martyrs are the symbols of the Kashmiris’ freedom struggle against the Indian yoke. They said the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go to waste and their mission will be accomplished at all costs.

They said that the Kashmiri people would continue to pursue the martyrs’ mission with more determination and vigour. They added that the freedom from Indian bondage is the only way to end Kashmiris’ woes.

Related Topics

India Martyrs Shaheed Hurriyat Conference Jail Jammu New Delhi Sunday Media All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 February 2024

8 hours ago
 Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning in ..

Nawaz instructs Shehbaz to reach out to winning independents

22 hours ago
 Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results ..

Yasmin Rashid challenges Nawaz sharif’s results before LHC

22 hours ago
 Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

Rejuvenated Multan Sultans ready for HBL PSL 9

22 hours ago
 Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings ..

Security forces kill mastermind of recent bombings in Qila Saifullah: ISPR

22 hours ago
Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have bee ..

Had EVMs been there today, Pakistan would have been spared this crisis: Presiden ..

22 hours ago
 Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 electio ..

Rehana Dar files plea in LHC against NA-71 election results

1 day ago
 Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-polit ..

Zardari, Bilawal to stay in Lahore amid high-political temperature

1 day ago
 12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

12 cases of May 9 riots: Imran, Qureshi get bail

1 day ago
 Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to mov ..

Nation needs stable hands and healing touch to move on from the politics of anar ..

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 February 2024

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan