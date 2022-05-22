(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, complete shutdown will be observed on Tuesday against the conviction of Yasin Malik in a false case by a court of India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, traders, civil society, students and other Hurriyat leaders and organizations.

In a highly reprehensible development, illegally detained JKLF chairman Yasin Malik was convicted on Thursday in a manifestly dubious and motivated case, dating back to 2017, filed against him by India's notorious National Investigation Agency (NIA).

The JKLF Chairman had told the court earlier that he was not contesting the charges levelled against him under various sections of draconian law, Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Indian Penal Code, including waging war against India.

The court had earlier also formally framed the charges against other APHC leaders, including Masarrat Aalam Butt, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Ahmad Khan, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Syed Salahuddin, Advocate Shahid-ul-Islam, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Ayaz Muhammad Akbar, Raja Merajuddin Kalwal, Peer Saifullah, businessman Zahoor Ahmad Watali and Rashid Engineer, who was a former so-called Assembly member.

The Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government arrested thousands of Kashmiris, including Hurriyat leaders and activists before and after its illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and lodged them in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India's illegal occupation of their homeland and demanding their UN-recognized right to self-determination.

The APHC leadership in a statement in Srinagar said Modi-led fascist Indian government in its hegemonic behaviour has left behind all the past measures of suppression to curb the just and legitimate struggle of people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian Hindutva regime in IIOJK in its frustration fabricated pro-freedom leadership on flimsy grounds and by setting up kangaroo courts to implement its illegal and nefarious designs in Kashmir, the statement added.

The Narendra Modi-led fascist regime in IIOJK arrested thousands of Kashmiris including Hurriyat leaders, activists, youth, students, women, human rights defenders and journalists before and after its illegal move of repealing the special status of IIOJK on August 05, 2019 and lodged them in different jails of occupied Kashmir and India. The Modi regime is victimizing them for opposing India's illegal occupation of their homelandMeanwhile, the JKLF in a statement issued in Srinagar also called upon the people in and outside Kashmir to show solidarity with Yasin Malik by holding protests, rallies and sit-ins, and by observing shutdown against the Indian judiciary. To show solidarity with the beloved leader and to express anger and dismay over the Indian undemocratic approach towards the JKLF Chairman, the people affiliated with the business and transport are specially requested to make this call a success.

The JKLF statement also appealed to people in Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Kashmiris living abroad, especially in the US, the UK and Europe to hold peaceful protests, rallies, demonstrations and sit-ins at district headquarters and outside Indian embassies on 24 and 25 May. It further said that JKLF, in particular, and the people of the IIOJK, in general, won't accept the biased and unfair court decision about the most popular liberation leader of the territory Yasin Malik.