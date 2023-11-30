Complete shutdown to be observed in IIOJK on December 1

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) A complete shutdown will be observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Friday against the posting of a blasphemous video about Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) by an Indian student studying in an institute in Srinagar.

According to Kashmir Media Service, call for the shutdown has been given by All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) and supported by United (Muttihida) Jihad Council.

The shutdown is also aimed at protesting against illegal arrests, booking of seven Kashmiri students under a draconian law, dismissal of Kashmiri government employees and confiscation of properties of people.

The APHC in a statement urged the people of the occupied territory to make the strike a success.

It also asked them to hold protest demonstrations on Friday against the posting of blasphemous video by the non-Kashmiri Hindu student.

It is to be mentioned here that the students at the National Institute of Technology (NIT) in Hazratbal area of Srinagar held a massive demonstration on Tuesday after an Indian student studying at the institute posted a derogatory video clip on social media about the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Earlier on Monday, the Indian police booked seven students of the Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Ganderbal district of occupied Kashmir under black law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for celebrating Australia’s win against India in the World Cup final.

Also, while continuing the arrest spree, the occupation authorities are terminating the Kashmiri government employees and confiscating the properties of the people to punish them for their affiliation with the ongoing freedom movement.