Complete Shutdown to be observed in IIOJK tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2024) Complete shutdown will be observed in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) tomorrow to mark the 40th martyrdom anniversary of prominent Kashmiri Leader, Muhammad Maqbool Butt.

According to ptv news channel, call for the shutdown has been given by the All Parties Hurriyat Conference, Jammu and Kashmir liberation front and other pro-freedom organizations.

India had hanged Muhammad Maqbool Butt in New Delhi’s Tihar jail on 11th February in 1984 for his leading role in the Kashmiris’ ongoing freedom movement and buried him in the premises of the prison.