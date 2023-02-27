UrduPoint.com

Complete Shutter Down Strike Observed In Badin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 06:00 PM

A complete shutter-down strike was observed in Badin on Monday to protest against inflation and an increase in petroleum products

People closed their shops and their business for the day to support the protest call of a religious organization.

Meanwhile, Tehrik e Labik Pakistan (TLP) supporters took a round in different areas of the district and chanted slogans against rising inflation.

They demanded that the government should make sincere efforts to overcome inflation and decrease the prices of petroleum products so that people particularly the poor could get a sigh of relief.

