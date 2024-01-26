Open Menu

Complete Strike In IIOJK On Indian Republic Day

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2024 | 12:00 PM

Complete strike in IIOJK on Indian Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Complete strike was being observed on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Indian Republic Day, January 26.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces were checking, frisking and patrolling in the name of security measures in the occupied territory to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

Indian forces have been deployed in large numbers around the venues of today’s functions across the valley.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters. Checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts.

Indian forces are conducting random checks of vehicles and frisking of people. Sharpshooters from the police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel have occupied high-rise buildings around the main venues.

Related Topics

India Police Vehicles Jammu Srinagar January Media From

Recent Stories

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

1 hour ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

1 hour ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

6 hours ago
US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

15 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

15 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

15 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

15 hours ago
 Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

Football: Asian Cup last-16 fixtures

15 hours ago
 Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All- ..

Realme CEO Issues Open Letter, Announcing the All-New Note Series

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan