Complete strike in IIOJK on Indian Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) Complete strike was being observed on Friday in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) on Indian Republic Day, January 26.

According to Kashmir Media Service, Indian forces were checking, frisking and patrolling in the name of security measures in the occupied territory to prevent anti-India demonstrations.

Indian forces have been deployed in large numbers around the venues of today’s functions across the valley.

Police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in the city and other district headquarters. Checkpoints have been established at various places in Srinagar, especially at the entry points of the city and other districts.

Indian forces are conducting random checks of vehicles and frisking of people. Sharpshooters from the police and paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force personnel have occupied high-rise buildings around the main venues.