Complete support to be provided for betterment of horticulture sector: Ashiq Hussain Kirmani

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2025 | 09:11 PM
Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that full support would be provided for betterment of horticulture sector in line with the direction of Punjab Chief Minister
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Punjab Agriculture Minister Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani on Monday said that full support would be provided for betterment of horticulture sector in line with the direction of Punjab Chief Minister.
He said this while chairing a consultative meeting at Agriculture House regarding uplifting of horticulture sector in Punjab.
The minister said that the Punjab government aimed at increasing exports and promote value addition in the horticulture sector. The implementation of the Rs 400 billion Kisan Package, initiated under the directives of the Punjab chief minister was ongoing which included a Rs 1.2 billion citrus rehabilitation project, he added.
As part of this initiative, he said, a Citrus Research Institute was being established in Toba Tek Singh. Furthermore, soybean cultivation had been successfully completed on 1,000 acres this year.
Syed Ashiq Hussain Kirmani directed the formation of a working group to address issues related to the horticulture business on a priority basis.
He emphasized that modern research in horticulture was the need of the hour and the Punjab government would provide full support for the growth of the horticulture and floriculture industries. In this regard, a separate zone would be designated for the proper development of nurseries in consultation with agricultural experts, he added.
Punjab Agriculture Secretary Iftikhar Ali Sahoo said that steps would be taken for the registration of nurseries under the Punjab Agriculture department. Additionally, efforts would be made to enhance the growth of certified plants, he added.
