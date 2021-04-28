Complete travel ban on India being implemented: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Wednesday that in view of the deteriorating situation of coronavirus pandemic in India, there was a complete travel ban on India.

In a tweet he said the ban has been enforced since the third week of April and was being fully implemented.

He said if corona situation does not improve, more drastic measures would have to be taken inside Pakistan and preparations were being made in this regard.