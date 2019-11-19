A complete turn around has already been witnessed in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) performance especially after taking over by the incumbent chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, Director General National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ):A complete turn around has already been witnessed in National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) performance especially after taking over by the incumbent chairman NAB Justice Javed Iqbal, Director General National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Irfan Naeem Mangi said on Tuesday.

Speaking in award distribution ceremony among outstanding NAB officers, he said the investigations of mission impossible, the fake account case was not possible without active support of the chairman NAB.

He said the bureau had already started reward and punishment system to its officers and those making record recoveries in three cases were being awarded shields and cash prize of Rs 25,000 each as reward.

He appreciated NAB Rawalpindi officers for recovering record Rs 2.

13 billion and Rs 11.16 billion respectively from the corrupt through plea bargain in three cases including Nooriabad Power Project, Steel Mills land and Fake Bank Account Scam.

Elaborating, he said the 562 acre land of Pakistan Steel Mills was sold and distributed among the builders. NAB has recovered 300 acre land from out of a total of 562 acre land. The official price of land was over Rs 11 billion.

He said a lot of risks were involved in raiding the home of Liaquat Qaimkhani where the chances of backlash from detractors existed in case of failure, but our officers took the risk and raided the home and everybody was astonished by recoveries from the home of Liaquat Qaimkhani.