Complete Unity, Harmony Among Kashmiris Can Lead To Early Peaceful Solution Of Kashmir Issue: Dr. Mubeen

Umer Jamshaid Published January 20, 2023 | 09:22 PM

An illustrious entrepreneur from Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir Dr. Mubeen Shah, currently residing exile life in Turkey, has emphasized for infusing complete unity in the ranks and files of the people both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world

He also voiced for early peaceful settlement of Kashmir dispute in line with their (Kashmiris) aspirations and wishes.

"Complete unity among entire Jammu Kashmir State population can lead to early peaceful solution of Kashmir issue", he underlined adding "we want the peaceful settlement of Kashmir conflict in line with the wishes of the people of the State Dr. Shah, currently on personal first visit to Pakistan and AJK since his exile from IIOJK to Turkey.

He had moved after having been utterly sick and perplexed of the Indian brutalities unleashed against the Kashmiris in occupied valley He expressed these views while addressing executive committee members of Mirpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Friday on the eve of luncheon hosted in his honor at the MCCI offices complex.

MCCI President Sabir Shah chaired the meeting which was largely attended by the sitting and former office bearers of the chamber including ex Presidents Raja Muhammad Jameel, Zulfiqar Abbasi, Chaudhry Muhammad Saeed, Ghulam Murtaza Chaudhry, Chaudhry Javed Iqbal, Ch. Allah Ditta, Faisal Manzoor, Suhail Shujah Mujahid, Senior Vice President Ch. Kashif Nazeer Bajaar, Vice President Muhammad Ashfaq Ratvi, ex vice President Wajid Rasool Mir and executive committee member Mumtaz Rasool Mir, ex Sr. Vice President RaJa Imran Muneer � besides UK-based Chairman Kashmir Campaign Global Zaffar Ahmed Qureshi, APHC leaders including Bashir Shagoo, Mummmad Aslam Malik, Retired Secretary Information AJK Shoukat Majeed Mallick, Ch. Muneer Hussain Advocate and others. His close blood relations including eye specialist Dr. Akram Chauhdhry and Dr. Ghazala Akram Chaudhjry were also present on this occasion � to see Dr.

Mubeen Shah after a long pause of over 43 years.

Unveiling the continual inside bleak picture of the IIOJK, Dr. Mubeen Shah said that Kashmiris, especially the population in the Muslim-majority valley of Kashmir, were being victimized by the high-degree atrocities by the Indian occupational military and para military forces.

It could be assessed through the fact that according to the rough but confirmed estimate that over 4.50 million people have so far suffered with the post traumatic disorder. "The affectees included the pallet gun victims of all ages from minors to elders", he underlined adding that the such of state terrorism and violence was underway blatantly by the Indian occupation forces in the valley.

Dr. Mubeen Shah continued that the Kashmiri Diaspora community settled in various parts of the world including in Britain, other European and middle east countries besides Turkey and other parts of the world should collectively focus for their economic progress and prosperity through getting united on a platform and strengthen and make the Kashmir freedom struggle for freedom complete success by securing their internationally-acknowledged birth right to self determination, he urged.

He also strongly suggested the emergence of consultancy comprising experts of different fields from amongst the Diaspora community on various business projects including tourism, power generation, trade and exports of local made products for abroad.

Dr. Shah revealed, on this occasion, about the emergence of the Kashmiri Diaspora Alliance, initially at Istanbul, aimed at to get united the Jammu Kashmir people living in various parts of the world, for continuation and promotion of their just birth Kashmir cause.

Speakers called for emergence of free economic zone of Kashmir for ensuring the economic uplift and progress of the region including AJK through bilateral trade activities among the locals with the coordination of the Kashmiri Diaspora community.

