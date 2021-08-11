UrduPoint.com

Complete Vaccination Certificates Mandatory For Air Travel After Sept 10: NCOC

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 04:50 PM

Complete vaccination certificates mandatory for air travel after Sept 10: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday decided that complete vaccination certificates would become mandatory for air travel after September 10.

The NCOC also took a major decision to speed up vaccination process across the country.

The forum announced that the partial vaccination certificate would become invalid after September 10 whereas all the provinces had been informed regrading this decision.

The interval between the first and second doses of all types of vaccines was reduced from 42 days to 28 days, the forum informed.

The decision was made in consultation with the Ministry of Health and medical experts, it added.

The forum had underlined that the early completion of vaccination process was useful in reducing the disease prevalence and spread in the country.

