Completion of Basha, Mohmand, asu to usher progress, prosperity: Minister

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Water Resources Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, believed that the completion of the Diamer Basha, Mohmand, and Dasu dams would contribute to achieving progress and prosperity in the country.

Taking part in a general discussion on the budget for the year 2023-24 on Tuesday, he expressed the hope that Pakistan would be able to issue loans to other countries after the completion of dams, as they would generate cheaper electricity.

However, he mentioned that insufficient funds had been allocated for the construction of these dams and suggested freezing the development funds of other projects and allocating the entire amount for dam construction.

The minister emphasized that the parliament had enacted the constitution and legislation for the welfare of the people.

He praised the passage of the 18th Amendment, which empowered provinces and strengthened democracy and the country's politics.

He acknowledged that presenting the federal budget in the current situation was a challenging task.

The minister criticized ministers and ministries officials for not attending important sessions.

He reminded everyone that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) had made significant sacrifices for the restoration and strengthening of democracy in the country.

"Despite facing difficulties, the PPP has consistently worked to ensure the continuation of the democratic process." He expressed concern over the lack of respect between institutions in the country, stating that one institution should not disregard others.

He clarified, "His party is not against any political party and does not support the arrest of political workers." The minister highlighted that the PPP had never attacked public buildings, even when their leaders had been arrested.

He stated, "PPP workers prefer to stay in jail rather than work against the state." He criticized the misuse of the country's resources, stressing that they should be utilized for the betterment of citizens.

Moreover, the minister commended the government for increasing the salaries of government employees, stating that it would provide relief to the masses.

He also hailed the increased allocation for the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), which aimed to provide financial assistance to the needy.