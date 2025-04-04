Completion of Bhutto’s mission vital to Pakistan’s progress: Governor Kundi

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday, said that the secret to Pakistan’s enduring progress lies in the completion of Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto’s mission and manifesto.

In a message on the occasion of Bhutto’s death anniversary, the Governor said that although the judicial murder of the great leader was carried out by anti-democratic and anti-Pakistan forces, his love and connection with the people remain deeply rooted in their hearts.

He said that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a towering leader of the Muslim Ummah who practically demonstrated unity among Islamic nations, which led to global imperialist powers targeting him.

The Governor also mentioned that Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto fell victim to similar conspiracies, and even today, enemies of Pakistan, democracy, and islam see the Pakistan Peoples Party as a barrier to their malicious ambitions.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi paid rich tribute to the services, struggle, and sacrifices of Shaheed Bhutto, vowing that every possible effort would be made to safeguard national sovereignty, democracy, and the rights of the people.

He highlighted Bhutto's remarkable contributions, including the formulation of the country’s first unanimous constitution, laying the foundation of Pakistan’s nuclear program, and establishing an independent foreign policy. Under his leadership, Pakistan hosted the Islamic Summit Conference and took significant steps towards Muslim unity.

Governor Kundi added that Shaheed Bhutto empowered the working class, farmers, and underprivileged segments of society, leading to progress in education, industry, and defense sectors. He emphasized that Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is determined to carry forward Bhutto’s mission, expressing hope that the day is not far when Bilawal will become the Prime Minister of Pakistan and take the legacy of the Shaheed forward.