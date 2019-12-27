UrduPoint.com
Completion Of Dams, Hydropower Projects By 2027 To Bring In 9620 MW Electricity, 11.3 MAF Water: Prime Minister Told

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 12:02 AM

Completion of dams, hydropower projects by 2027 to bring in 9620 MW electricity, 11.3 MAF water: Prime Minister told

The completion of important dams and hydropower projects, including Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Terbela Four (Extension) and Diamer Bhasha Dam by 2027 would bring in 9620 megawatts of additional electricity and 11.3 million acre feet of water in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2019 ):The completion of important dams and hydropower projects, including Mohmand Dam, Dasu Hydropower Project, Terbela Four (Extension) and Diamer Bhasha Dam by 2027 would bring in 9620 megawatts of additional electricity and 11.3 million acre feet of water in the country.

This was informed to Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday during a meeting, which reviewed the progress on important hydropower projects and the related matters.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Water Resources Muhammad Faisal Vawda, Secretary Water Resources Muhammad Ashraf, Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) Chairman Lt Gen Muzammil Hussain and others.

The meeting was informed that due to the above projects, over Rs 23 billion would be spent on social development which in turn would help create 23,000 job opportunities.

The prime minister was told that the construction of Mohmand Dam, which started in mid 2019 and to be completed by 2024, would enable the country to store 1.2 million acre feet of additional water and generate 800 mega watts of additional electricity.

It was further informed that the Dasu Hydropower Project (Phase 1), to be started in 2020 and completed in 2024, would help generate 2360 mega watts of additional electricity. Similarly, the Dasu Hydropower Project (Phase 2), to be started in 2025 and completed in 2027, would make available another 2160 mega watts of electricity.

The meeting was told that the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam, which would start in 2020 and complete in 2027, would enable the country to store an additional 8.1 million acre feet of water and generate 4500 mega watts of additional electricity.

Regarding the Terbela Four (Extension) Project, the prime minister was informed that the World Bank had termed it the most successful project ,which had been completed timely and at a low cost.

As regards the Dasu Hydropower Project, the WAPDA chairman apprised the prime minister that the issue of availability of land for the project had been resolved.

About the Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project, Lt Gen Muzammil informed the meeting that the project, after its completion in April 2018, was running and had so far generated 6.2 billion units of electricity. The project had added electricity worth Rs 54 billion to the national grid, he added.

Giving a detailed briefing on the construction of Diamer Bhasha Dam, he said the project would enable 6.4 million acre feet of live water storage, besides making available 18.1 billion units of renewable energy per annum.

The prime minister, while expressing his satisfaction over the progress on hydropower projects, said enhancing the water storage capacity and generating cheaper electricity were among the government's priorities.

He said the effective use of precious natural resources like water played a pivotal role in agriculture and the country's economic development.

The prime minister said cheaper electricity would not only help overcome the shortage of electricity but also promote the industrial sector and make the country's products competitive in the international market.

The government was committed to ensure uninterrupted completion of the projects and would extend all possible assistance in that respect, he added.

The prime minister directed the relevant ministries to give special priority in addressing the issues relating to the hydropower projects, keeping in view their importance in the country's economic development.

