Completion Of Development Projects To Bring Prosperity In Hangu: CM Aide

Muhammad Irfan 8 minutes ago Sun 13th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Hajj, Endowments and Religious Affairs Muhammad Zahoor Shakir said that the government was working for the welfare of the people of remote and backward areas as per its manifesto. The PTI government, he said, is serious about solving the problems of the people and for this purpose, it is taking effective steps to provide basic amenities to all the deprived sections.

He expressed these views while addressing a function held at Doaba Hangu on Sunday. He said that 30 km main road from Hangu to Sarozai, Nawae Dand Chheri Wazir, Sarozai Small Dam and Hangu Torori Small Dam have been approved in the development program for the next financial year and huge sums have been allocated for the said projects.

He said that he and the people of the constituency were grateful to Chief Minister Mahmood Khan for allocating huge funds for the Hangu district. He said, the approval of several mega projects worth billions of rupees for the development and prosperity of Hangu district is a living example of this, besides development schemes in health, education, communication and agriculture in Tehsil Thal.

He said the provincial government will provide anther Rs. 500 million for gas supply and Rs. 500 million approved grant by Federal government for 20 km road in Tehsil Thal. Construction and repair of minor roads in various Union Councils (UCs), construction and repair of Doaba Degree College and 8 km Muhammadzai Road will also be completed soon, he said.

He said that completion of ongoing development works in Hangu district would bring prosperity to the area. He highlighted the importance of Hangu to Sarozai Road and said that its completion would benefit not only the people of Tehsil Thal but also the people of Kurram and Waziristan districts.

Referring to the construction of dams, the Special Assistant said that it would not only solve the drinking problem of the people of the area but also make thousands of kanals of barren land cultivable and the people of the area would be self-sufficient in food.

He also directed the concerned authorities to conduct a complete survey for the availability of water in Hangu district and to resolve the long standing problem of clean drinking water of the people so that the development process in Hangu district could be continued.

