Completion of development scheme in merged districts to improve life standard people: Arshad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Irrigation, Arshad Ayub Khan has said that completion of development work in the merged districts would improve living standard people and start new phase of progress in these areas.

He expressed these views in a quarterly review meeting of ongoing irrigation development projects in merged districts. Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Ayaz, Additional Secretary Irrigation Muhammad Nawaz, Chief Engineer merged districts Amir Iqbal and other relevant officials attended the meeting.

On the occasion, participants of meeting were given a detailed briefing on ongoing annual development program and Accelerated Implemented Program schemes. It was told that Bara Canal Expansion Project is near stages of completion and work is going on other nineteen development projects The minister expressed satisfaction over speed of work and issued directives for further expedition.

He also directed staff to the serve people with dedication and professionalism.