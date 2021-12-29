Completion of development schemes urges

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Arslan Shaikh has directed the officers of the works and services department to ensure completion of all development schemes with qualitative work by Dec 31st, 2021 so people of area could enjoy the better facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Arslan Shaikh has directed the officers of the works and services department to ensure completion of all development schemes with qualitative work by Dec 31st, 2021 so people of area could enjoy the better facilities.

While presiding the meeting he directed to review development works at committee room of the deputy commissioner office Sukkur here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioners (DC), Sukkur, Chief Engineer and other official also attended the meeting.

The Advisor directed the officers to ensure quality of the work and warned that quality of work would not be compromised and strict action would be taken against the responsible person.

He said that the Minister also emphasis to give priority all development schemes which are at the verge of completion.