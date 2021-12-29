UrduPoint.com

Completion Of Development Schemes Urges

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th December 2021 | 01:47 PM

Completion of development schemes urges

Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Arslan Shaikh has directed the officers of the works and services department to ensure completion of all development schemes with qualitative work by Dec 31st, 2021 so people of area could enjoy the better facilities

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh, Barrister Arslan Shaikh has directed the officers of the works and services department to ensure completion of all development schemes with qualitative work by Dec 31st, 2021 so people of area could enjoy the better facilities.

While presiding the meeting he directed to review development works at committee room of the deputy commissioner office Sukkur here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioners (DC), Sukkur, Chief Engineer and other official also attended the meeting.

The Advisor directed the officers to ensure quality of the work and warned that quality of work would not be compromised and strict action would be taken against the responsible person.

He said that the Minister also emphasis to give priority all development schemes which are at the verge of completion.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Arslan Sukkur All

Recent Stories

Russia Confirms 21,119 New COVID-19 Cases Over Pas ..

Russia Confirms 21,119 New COVID-19 Cases Over Past 24 Hours - Response Center

2 minutes ago
 Fawad given briefing on BOI performance

Fawad given briefing on BOI performance

2 minutes ago
 12 reports of Standing Bodies presented in Senate

12 reports of Standing Bodies presented in Senate

2 minutes ago
 Six PHATA office to face inquiry for losing govt r ..

Six PHATA office to face inquiry for losing govt residence

2 minutes ago
 One killed, 2 injured in road accident

One killed, 2 injured in road accident

4 minutes ago
 Youth delegation calls on Dr Nafeesa

Youth delegation calls on Dr Nafeesa

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.