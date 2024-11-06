Completion of GB mega projects to usher in new era of development, prosperity: PM

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the transformative potential of large-scale development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, as their completion would bring a new era of development and prosperity in the region

GHIZER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday emphasized the transformative potential of large-scale development projects in Gilgit-Baltistan, as their completion would bring a new era of development and prosperity in the region.

During his visit to Ghizer, PM Shehbaz Sharif laid the foundation stone for various development projects aimed at boosting the region’s infrastructure and energy capacity.

He highlighted the importance of these initiatives to uplift Gilgit-Baltistan's economy and shared his vision of leveraging the region’s tourism potential to bring prosperity to the area.

The prime minister, who was on a day-long visit to Gilgit-Baltistan, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with the people of GB, recalling a visit to Ghizer in 2022 after a natural disaster.

At that time, he had directed immediate reconstruction efforts, and today, he celebrated the fact that the affected families now have homes again. He noted that the government deposited Rs. 5 million as endowment fund for Qandeel, a young survivor of the tragedy, which has since grown to Rs. 6.7 million to meet her expenditure.

Addressing the region’s pressing challenges, PM Shehbaz acknowledged around 450MW shortage of electricity in Gilgit-Baltistan during winter season. To address this, he announced the initiation of two hydropower projects and pledged to establish a 100-megawatt solar project within a year under his supervision.

Additionally, the foundation stone for a Technical University, originally initiated by former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, was laid, signaling further progress in local education.

To support students, the prime minister promised a fund to assist students at Baltistan University and Karakorum University who are struggling with tuition costs.

He also directed Federal ministers and officials to thoroughly assess and address local infrastructure and highway issues promptly.

Emphasizing the potential for international employment, PM Shehbaz reiterated the federal government’s commitment to IT training, which would enable millions of young Pakistanis, including those from Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, to gain dignified employment abroad.

He also spoke of promoting Gilgit-Baltistan’s tourism sector during recent discussions in Qatar and Saudi Arabia, expressing optimism that global investment in tourism would boost the region's prosperity.

The prime minister paid homage to the sacrifices of Gilgit-Baltistan’s people, honoring their legacy of resilience and patriotism, and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to realizing their dreams for a prosperous future.