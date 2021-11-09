'Completion of Kartarpur Corridor best example of brotherhood'

Kartarpur Project Management Unit (PMU) Chief Executive Officer Brig (R) Muhammad Latif said on Tuesday that completion of Kartarpur Corridor and renovation of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in shortest period of time was a gift of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for Sikhs living all over the world

Addressing a ceremony held at Kartarpur in connection with two years completion of Kartarpur Corridor, he said the initiative would always be remembered as best example of brotherhood between Muslims and Sikhs.

He said the PMU had taken charge of Gurdwara management from November 1st and added that it was a matter of pride for PMU to ensure the provision of facilities to Sikhs and Hindu Nanak Naamlevas.

The CEO said that during last two years despite coronavirus pandemic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib had emerged as a centre of interfaith harmony.

He said that visitors coming here also offer Namaz and Sikhs welcome Muslims adding that it was a good example of interfaith harmony.

He said that Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noorul Haq Qadri had directed to implement the master plan of Kartarpur Corridor at the earliest and he had also invited the Sikhs living in Europe and America to make investments in this regard.

Muhammad Latif said that investors would be provided all possible facilities.

He said that modern water filtration plant had been completed and soon it would start its operation.

A project to install luggage scanner would also be completed soon to facilitate the local yatrees coming here for performing their religious rituals.

He further said that under the master plan of Gurdwara Darbar Sahib a tender for cultural park would soon be issued.

The PMU also intended to ensure settlement of 'Kehti Sahib' and the agricultural land in its surroundings, he added.

He said that commodities that would be obtained from Kehti Sahib would be given for 'Langar Sahib'.

He said that for Kartarpur Corridor a tehsil level rescue-1122 station was being set up and the Punjab government had released funds in this regard during current fiscal year.

He further said that PMU as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan would make all out efforts to make Kartarpur Corridor an international standard centre of interfaith harmony and tourism.

Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (PSGPC) President Sardar Ameer Singh andothers were also present.