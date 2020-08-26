UrduPoint.com
Completion Of KIMS, KIDS Buildings To Open New Avenues For Better Medical Education, Research Opportunities: VC KMU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor, Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq has said that no stone will be left unturned to make KMU Institute of Medical Sciences (KMIMS) and KMU Institute of Dental Sciences (KIDS), Kohat the country's leading medical institutions.

The construction of the new buildings of KIMS and kids will pave the way for increasing the number of seats in these colleges and will also provide teaching and research as well as hostels and refreshments facilities to the students and bachelor staff of these institutes.

He expressed these views during the visit of KIMS, KIDS, KDA and Liaqat Memorial Hospitals and sites of the under construction sites of KIMS and KIDS at Kohat. Principal KIMS Prof. Dr. Lal Mohammad, Principal KIDS Prof. Dr. Siddique Aslam, faculty and other staff members of both the colleges were also present at the occasion.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that KIMS and KIDS are a gift from the provincial government and KMU to the people of the southern districts, which on the one hand are providing quality medical education opportunities to the students and on the other hand on a daily basis thousands of people are also getting the best medical treatment.

He said that our goal is to include KIMS and KIDS in the ranks of the standard medical institutions of the country and the day is not far away when these two institutions will become leading institutions of the country as a result of hard work of the faculty and staff.

He maintained that with the generous financial support of the provincial government, the completion of under construction buildings of KIMS and KIDS would open up new avenues for better education and research and this would also create opportunities for incensement of student slots in KIMS and KIDS.

Prof. Dr. Zia-ul-Haq said that KMU has decided to establish a Physiotherapy, Nursing and Paramedical Institute in Kohat from next academic year which will provide higher education and employment opportunities to the youth of the area in both these fields. He hoped that the provincial government would continue its patronage of KMU and ensure provision of necessary resources for the completion of projects under construction on priority basis.

