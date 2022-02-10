Completion of Malir Expressway help reduce burden of traffic in Karachi : SACM

(@FahadShabbir)

Special Assistant to CM Sindh on Investment department and Public Private Partnership Projects (PPP) Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Wednesday said Malir Expressway Project was one of the most important projects which would help reduce the burden of the traffic in metropolitan

This he said while presiding over a meeting here in Sindh Finance department, said a statement on Thursday.

It said there were six interchanges which help reduce distance for people.

Qasim Naveed asked to hire local people for addressing grievances of the people. He asked them to build service road for access of machinery for the projects and ensure that flood water should not create problems for the local people.

The SACM said Sindh Government was fully committed to facilitate the people and land issues in completion of the project would resolved on priority.