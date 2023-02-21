UrduPoint.com

Completion Of Malir Expressway Project On Stipulated Time Stressed

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2023

Completion of Malir Expressway project on stipulated time stressed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to Sindh Chief Minister on Investment and Public-Private Partnership Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar on Tuesday said the completion of the Malir expressway project within the stipulated time frame was among the priorities of the Sindh government.

The SACM, during the visit to Malir Expressway from Qayyumabad to Motorway M-9, instructed that all the issues being faced should be resolved at the earliest so that this project of public interest could be completed at a fast pace.

He said the Malir Expressway was a very important project of the Sindh government and matters concerning to irrigation department should be resolved in the shortest possible time.

Director General Public Private Partnership Unit Asad Zamin, Chief Engineer Kotri Barrage, concerned engineers, officials of Irrigation, and other relevant departments were accompanied by the SACM.

