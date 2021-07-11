Completion of mega water scheme to ensure clean drinking water to people of Haripur: Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) ::Provincial Minister for Local Government, Elections, Rural Development and Parliamentary Affairs Akbar Ayub Khan on Sunday said that the completion of mega water supply scheme in Haripur was the historic achievement of the present government as this water depleting city would get basic necessity of clean drinking water round the clock in future for good with cost of Rs 210 million.

He was talking to delegation of the media and elders of Haripur during his brief visit of the area. Akbar Ayub Khan said that a relief agency KFWO has started work on the project in collaboration with the German government. "Under this magnificent project, 30 km of distribution and 60 to 62 km of main pipelines are being laid in the city whereas 6 new tubewells have been completed in urban areas besides fast paced process of laying pipelines," he told and added that both the water supply schemes would be sufficient to cater the need of potable and healthy water of all the population of this growing city.

Akbar Ayub Khan said that besides addressing the issue of water scarcity in Haripur, the drainage system along both sides of Hazara highway was also being improved on war footings.

"Construction of 3500 meters of drains and RCC box culverts is in pipeline with cost of Rs 750 million," he revealed.

The provincial minister said the PTI-led KP government has focused on making life easier for the common man and due to its excellent performance, it would be the third time in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa under the dynamic leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and the second time in center under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister Imran Khan to form its governments with all pride after having massive mandate in the general elections in 2023.

"Significant changes are brought about in every sphere of life while the country is gaining stability both on foreign and internal fronts owing to the prudent policies and strategies of PM Imran Khan," he asserted. He said that the PTI-led governments at centre and provinces would timely achieve all its targets and promises to face the public proudly in coming general elections and seek their vote for revolution. Pakistan will be emerging a global economic giant while marching ahead in the new century due to realistic and public welfare measures of our government, he concluded.