Completion Of New DHQ Building By June 30, 2025 Is Top Priority

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 02:20 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Commissioner Faisalabad Maryam Khan is actively working to complete the health facilities in the division.

He visited Chiniot's under-construction building of the new District Headquarters Hospital on Jhumra Road.

The Commissioner ordered to start construction work in double shifts from Monday and clarified that at least 60 workers should be present in one shift.

The completion of the new DHQ building by June 30, 2025 is the top priority, he said.

The Commissioner ordered Deputy Commissioner Chiniot Safiullah Gondal to expedite the hospital works and said that delay in finishing work will not be tolerated.

He ordered in a briefing on the safety measures and construction of the bridge at the Sam Nallah located on the Chiniot-Faisalabad Road.

The Commissioner also visited the 24-kilometre under-construction highway from Chiniot to Faisalabad.

He observed the speed of work and the quality of the material. He directed to complete the project of dire public need on time.

He said that the Punjab government is committed to providing relief and best travel facilities to the people.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has given a major boost to the construction of the Chiniot-Faisalabad Road, he added.

