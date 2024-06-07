Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday said that completing ongoing development projects within the stipulated timelines was the priority of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday said that completing ongoing development projects within the stipulated timelines was the priority of the government.

He was addressing a meeting regarding development projects held here at Chief Minister’s House with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

He said that special attention would be given to providing facilities to people instead of making investment in the construction of new buildings; services delivery mechanism in already established institutions would be improved for this purpose.

Pragmatic steps would be taken to ensure that the citizens are provided with clean drinking water and other basic facilities.

He has directed the authorities concerned to initiate work on installing tube wells in the areas, where clean drinking water facility is not available further directing that work on the solarization of those tube wells should also be started simultaneously

He made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of development projects.

Action would be taken against the responsible authorities in case of substandard and unsatisfactory development works, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary P&D Shahidullah and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The participants were briefed about the progress so far made on the development projects being executed in the various sectors under District Development Program.

APP/fam