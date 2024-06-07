Open Menu

Completion Of Ongoing Projects Govt Priority: KP CM

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 07, 2024 | 10:49 PM

Completion of ongoing projects Govt priority: KP CM

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday said that completing ongoing development projects within the stipulated timelines was the priority of the government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Gandapur here Friday said that completing ongoing development projects within the stipulated timelines was the priority of the government.

He was addressing a meeting regarding development projects held here at Chief Minister’s House with Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in the chair.

He said that special attention would be given to providing facilities to people instead of making investment in the construction of new buildings; services delivery mechanism in already established institutions would be improved for this purpose.

Pragmatic steps would be taken to ensure that the citizens are provided with clean drinking water and other basic facilities.

He has directed the authorities concerned to initiate work on installing tube wells in the areas, where clean drinking water facility is not available further directing that work on the solarization of those tube wells should also be started simultaneously

He made it clear that there would be no compromise on the quality of development projects.

Action would be taken against the responsible authorities in case of substandard and unsatisfactory development works, he added.

Additional Chief Secretary Planning & Development Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Amjad Ali Khan, Secretary P&D Shahidullah and other relevant officials attended the meeting. The participants were briefed about the progress so far made on the development projects being executed in the various sectors under District Development Program.

APP/fam

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Progress Amjad Ali Government

Recent Stories

Training workshop on budget session held

Training workshop on budget session held

1 minute ago
 Rain likely at various places:PMD

Rain likely at various places:PMD

1 minute ago
 PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

PFA organizes seminar regarding World Food Day

1 minute ago
 PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against ..

PTI founder seeks early hearing of appeal against marriage case conviction

3 minutes ago
 No electricity shortfall in IESCO

No electricity shortfall in IESCO

3 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of Chin ..

PM Shehbaz arrives in Xi'an on third phase of China visit

3 minutes ago
Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award fo ..

Prince Rahim Aga Khan gets highest civil award for visionary leadership

3 minutes ago
 Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: ..

Resources being used to prevent TB in Balochistan: Jamali

13 minutes ago
 No construction to be allowed without approval: DC

No construction to be allowed without approval: DC

13 minutes ago
 Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sus ..

Police arrest 2 suspects with gunshot injuries sustained in encounters

13 minutes ago
 RPO holds open court

RPO holds open court

13 minutes ago
 Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, econo ..

Speakers call for enhanced people-to-people, economic ties between Pakistan, Por ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan