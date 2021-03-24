Completion of Pak-Afghan border installation fence to impact positively on economy: Ziaullah

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2021 ) :Balochistan Minister for Home Mir Ziaullah Langove Wednesday said the completion of Pak-Afghan border installation fence has a positive impact on the economy of both countries.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the department held to review progress of ongoing installation of fence project at Pak-Afghan border.

The minister said the installation of fence on the border was in the common interest of both the countries, adding that accelerating the installation process was one of the government's priorities.

He said all stakeholders should fulfill their responsibilities on time in this regard.

The meeting also reviewed the progress on previous decisions on the installation of fences on eight divided villages.

The meeting was informed that Deputy Commissioner Chaman, Commandant Chaman Scouts, reviewed the current status of implementation of the fence project on the Afghan border.

The meeting was attended by Brigadier Wajid from Southern Command, DG Levies Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambrani, Additional Secretary Home Qadir Bakhsh Pirkani, Commandant Chaman Scouts Colonel Rashid, Deputy Commissioner Qila Abdullah Javed Mengal and administrative and related divisional departments of provincial departments.

Apart from the administration, military and senior officials of other provincial agencies also participated.

The relevant authorities will consider all available resources to complete the project on priority basis.

A detailed briefing was also given on various proposals for progressive of installation of fence so far and various other aspects.

Mir Ziaullah Langove said the measures related to fencing on Pak-Afghan border should not be considered as our weakness that completion is in the national interest.

He said the solution to the problems faced by the people in this regard would be ensured through practical steps.