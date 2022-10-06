UrduPoint.com

Completion Of Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project Will Bring Revolutionary Changes In The Energy Sector Of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 06, 2022 | 01:22 PM

Completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in the energy sector of Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

Promotion of bilateral trade and tourism is the need of the hour. Consul General Hasan Nourian

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 OCT, 2022) Deputy Secretary Information of Muslim League Q, Khawaja Rameez Hassan,during a meeting with Consul General of Iran Karachi Hassan Nourian, said that the promotion of stable relations and mutual trade with friendly countries in the region is the need of the hour, he said.

That progress on Pak-Iran gas pipeline is very important. The completion of Pak-Iran gas pipeline project will bring revolutionary changes in the energy sector. Consul General of Iran said that promotion of bilateral trade and tourism is the need of the hour. Iran values ​​Pakistani visitors and tourists.

